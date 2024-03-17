The Witcher season 4 premiere date: Announcement hopes

At this point, we tend to think it is abundantly clear that The Witcher season 4 is not premiering until 2025 on Netflix. Filming has yet to even begin! Much of the conversation of the next several months will likely be about filming starting up, and perhaps even an image or two of Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt. (The image above is Henry Cavill, who played the role through the end of season 3.)

So are we going to have a chance to at least get a season 4 premiere date announcement this year? Having that would go a long way and yet even still, it feels reasonably fair to assume that this is not coming at any point in the near future.

Ultimately, our sentiment on this is that Netflix is not going to put out a premiere date until at least production on season 4 is done, and that may take a significant chunk of the year. It could also be months after that, given that this is one of those shows that takes a long period of time to put together when it comes to special effects in post-production. It may not require as much work after the fact as a Stranger Things, but it is pretty high up there.

The best-case scenario in our mind is that we get official news on The Witcher season 4 premiere date come December. Anything earlier would be a shock and honestly, this is a series that could need the extra time now more than ever. This especially could work in some ways to sate those who are concerned that the series will falter without Cavill (which is still a concern on our end, given that he was so essential to the series for so long).

Related – Have you heard about Laurence Fishburne being a part of The Witcher season 4?

What do you most want to see at this point when it comes to The Witcher season 4?

When do you want to see the series back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







