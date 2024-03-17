Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 3/17?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? You may have seen more stories about the show as of late, so is that translating into something more?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is what a lot of that chatter is about — the idea that we will be hearing more about the show’s production in the near future. It has been well over a year since the cast and crew were in Montana working on new episodes. There are a lot of reasons why filming has been on pause, with the industry strikes being a big one and weather being another. There is a pretty small window where the cast can actually work in Montana, as the rest of the time the wintry conditions make it hard to depict the ranch as needed for the show.

Given that production has not started on the next batch of episodes yet, this is where we bring ourselves back to delivering the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no episode on the air tonight and we’re going to be left waiting until November. There are at least six more installments to come until the series is done, and it could still be more! A lot of that will be based on determinations made by executive producer Taylor Sheridan as well as the folks over at Paramount.

Will we learn any news at all during the course of the show’s production?

We do tend to think so, but there is one element in particular that they will likely keep quiet for as long as they possibly can: What is actually happening in regards to John Dutton. Conventional wisdom suggests that the character is going to die, but there’s always a chance the show could surprise us.

More than likely, the teases we get during filming will revolve around actors who we can confidently say are going to be a significant part of the story as we press on.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 when the series returns?

