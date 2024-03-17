Death in Paradise season 13 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see Death in Paradise season 13 episode 8. Are you ready for what lies ahead? This is the epic, emotional finale where a lot of stories could come to a head, especially when it comes to the future of one DCI Neville Parker.

What is going on with this character, and is Raif Little leaving the show? These are things that we’ve been left to wonder for weeks on end now. The finale could bring us some answers but beyond just that, it appears absolutely determined to give us one of the crazier mysteries that we’ve had a chance to see in a while. If the goal here is to utterly confuse you — well, let’s just say that at first, the mystery-drama may be achieving that and then some!

For more now, go ahead and take a look at the Death in Paradise season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

It’s the team’s most confounding puzzle yet when a passenger boards a flight to Dominica but then seemingly vanishes mid-flight, only to be found back on Saint Marie soil… shot dead. The pilot and flight attendant deny ever seeing the victim on their plane, raising the team’s suspicions.

Two further suspects are found back in Saint Marie – it transpires the victim had been caught up in a messy love affair. Neville starts to question whether he’s losing his mind, seriously doubting himself for the first time, until all the pieces of the puzzle finally fit together, revealing the startling truth. Meanwhile, an old face has returned, and Neville has a huge decision to make.

Is there a chance at a big cliffhanger?

Given that Call the Midwife just gave us one last week, it would be silly to rule that out entirely! If we have one, odds are it will be tied to Parker’s future. On the other hand, we tend to think there will be closure when it comes to the case at hand.

What do you most want to see moving into Death in Paradise and the big season 13 finale?

How do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







