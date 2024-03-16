What We Do in the Shadows season 6: New filming update

There are few shows on TV as funny as What We Do in the Shadows. Because of that, we also do feel rather sad by the present reality facing the show.

How do we describe it? Well, the final season is coming up! For months around the time that season 5 was airing, we wanted to live in some sort of reality where we were going to get new episodes of this show forever — after all, vampires are immortal! Unfortunately, much like Guillermo after being turned back into a human, TV shows are not. They do have an end date, and given today’s climate we suppose that we should be grateful that we are getting a season 6 at all.

Now, let’s get into filming. In a post on Instagram, Guillermo himself in Harvey Guillen indicated that there are only a matter of weeks to go until filming on the series is over, and we can’t even imagine how emotional that’s going to be. Even though it has managed some critical praise over the years, it has always still felt like somewhat of an underdog. It survived largely on the basis of its quality and positive word of mouth, and it has all collectively led to this point where the writers were able to take us on a real journey.

For season 6 in particular, we tend to think that a big part of the story will be about Guillermo figuring out what it is he truly wants to be. After all, if he is not a vampire, what other dreams does he have? Fingers crossed that they still include Nandor and his other vampire friends…

