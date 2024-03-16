Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 7 spoilers: A day of fun?

In just a couple of days, you will have a chance to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 7. Is that exciting? Sure, even if the circumstances around it are a little bit strange.

After all, consider this: The sitcom is actually going to air surrounded by repeats of a bunch of other stuff. This is 100% strange, but there are some reasons for it — most notably, this show has more episodes this season than anything else on Monday night. With this being the final season, at least CBS is looking to do whatever they can to ensure that there’s a proper ending.

Now, let’s get more into the story! Below, you can check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Worth the Cooties” – After Christina kicks Abishola and Dottie out for making light of her pre-pregnancy preparations, Christina bonds with Douglas and Abishola spends a fun day with Dottie. Also, when Bob, Goodwin and Kofo are stumped on a work issue, Bob insists they go out to lunch to loosen up, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, March 18 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We don’t think we’ve made it far enough into the story yet where we can specifically get into how this will carry into the finale — also, we’re not even sure that this show is going to do anything altogether shocking at the end of its run. Bob Hearts Abishola does have a good sense of what it is … or at least that’s how it seems at this point. Why make any big deviations from that right now? There has been a lot of heart in this story from the get-go, so we anticipate that will be there in the end.

