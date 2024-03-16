9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: A crossover with The Bachelor?

Sure, there are some things that we anticipated when it comes to 9-1-1 season 7, and there were even reports of a crossover with another show! However, who would have ever imagined that it would be with The Bachelor?

As first reported by People Magazine, the first-responder drama recently filmed scenes outside of the famed mansion used by the show in Southern California. This doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be a version of dating show featuring a host and contestants on set, but we imagine that there’s going to be some sort of nod to where these characters are. Why wouldn’t producers take advantage of this?

We know that a theory that was out there (including from us) was that a crossover with either Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19 made the most sense, at least given that all three series film in the same city and air on the same night. However, these other shows are actually set in Seattle, so there may have been complications when it came to trying to make the story come across as believable that these characters could cross paths. Using the Bachelor house is also just a lot of fun, and is something that can be brought on as an Easter egg without having to radically change the plot anywhere else.

For now, let’s just say that we don’t expect to see this scene happening immediately. For the next two weeks, our personal feeling is that the central setting is going to be the cruise ship where all of that chaos is currently taking place. There may be a few little stories that are happening around that, but we don’t believe the show will want to create that much of a distraction for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

