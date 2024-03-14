9-1-1 season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The Bobby – Athena crisis

As you prepare to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 2 over on ABC, it makes sense to be concerned. How can you not? We knew entering the season that the whole cruise-ship disaster was not going to be a one-episode thing and with that, it would take some time to see how Bobby and Athena navigate it.

With that in mind, let’s just cross our fingers that they both manage to survive! We are at this point in the show where we are worried about just about everyone and it is hard not to be. Consider the idea that shows get more expensive over time, especially with this big a cast. Also, consider the fact that these are dangerous jobs and by virtue of that, there are going to be some difficult situations that all of them encounter.

Want to get a few more details now all about the next episode? Well, the title for 9-1-1 season 7 episode 2 is (fittingly) “Rock the Boat.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a pretty good sense of what is going to be coming up next:

The disastrous cruise continues when Bobby and Athena respond to the ship’s explosion, racing to aid injured passengers. Meanwhile, Hen questions her instincts in a life-taking call and grows concerned about Athena and Bobby’s whereabouts.

Don’t expect the entire cruise-ship story to be over in this episode, either, as the producers look to be getting their money’s worth out of it. While it is not something that is going to encompass the entirety of the season, at the same time time it does not appear they are eager to rush it along, either. Why would they, given that there is still so much room to explore a lot of different stories here? They will take advantage for as long as they possibly can, while also balancing it out with some other storylines elsewhere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

