Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Announcement hopes!

As some of you may have heard at this point, filming on Virgin River season 6 is currently underway! With that, we’re beyond excited to get a little more information on what’s to come. It is pretty clear now that Mel’s father Everett will be a central part of the story and beyond just that, there could be lighter moments for Mel and Jack after a pretty-heavy season 5.

Now, we do tend to think that it is going to take some time to see the series back on Netflix due in part to the later start of production — our best-case scenario is at some point this fall. Now with that being said, is there at least a chance that we get a premiere date announced over the summer? There is one scenario that would make a good bit of sense.

With that, we look towards Netflix’s upcoming Tudum event, which tends to be during the summer months. It is a venue for them to show off a lot of their various shows, and there is always a chance that Virgin River could be among them. Now, they haven’t always used Tudum to show off this series, but things can always change and it feels like there’s a good opportunity there to get the word out about a premiere date or, at the very least, a premiere month.

Now, we do also recognize that some point out there could be wondering the following: How are we going to be getting this show back sooner than hits like Stranger Things, which has also been production for a while now? The simple answer is that Virgin River does not employ a lot of special effects and with that, can turn the episodes around pretty efficiently. That is especially the case in the event that Netflix releases season 6 in a couple of batches as opposed to all at once.

While the streamer obviously has final say on the release date and can move it however, they see fit, for now, we’re at least hopeful that we’ll be able to see this season before we get to the end of the year.

