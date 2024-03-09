Virgin River season 6: When could we hear more on spin-off?

As some of you out there may be very much aware at this point, a Virgin River season 6 is currently in production! That means that there is a lot to look forward to, but that’s without even considering the spin-off.

So what is it that we can say about that at the moment? Well, let’s just say there are a few separate things worth noting. First, it appears that this show is effectively telling the origin story for Mel’s parents and with that, there are going to be more opportunities to see how she came to be a part of this world. Meanwhile, we’ve also heard that this idea could be planted in some form during the upcoming batch of episodes, and we could meet the actors who would star on the separate show.

If we are to use this information to then think about when the possible spin-off could premiere, we would say that 2025 feels like a fair expectation. This is not something that the folks at Netflix are going to be willing to rush at all — instead, our sentiment is that they would use this show in order to bridge the gap between seasons of the regular Virgin River. There is no evidence out there, at least for now, that we are nearing the end of the story there.

Instead, we just think of the spin-off now in a pretty simple way: A great opportunity to further expand and grow this universe to make it even more viable for an extremely long life. One of the great things from the start about this show is that it has managed to find almost all of its audience based on grassroots efforts. That has to be really attractive to Netflix, as they don’t have to rely as much on their own advertising.

Odds are, we will at least hear more about the spin-off at some point earlier this year.

