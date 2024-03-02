Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into March 2024, is there anything more that we can say about Virgin River season 6?

First and foremost, let’s start with the easiest update: Anticipation is seemingly as high as it has always been. This is one of Netflix’s more popular shows, and that is evident in how it reached a season 6 in the first place. (After all, a lot of their series do not last anywhere near this long.)

So where are things on the road to getting more episodes? Well, here’s the biggest update for March: Filming is underway in British Columbia, as it will be for at least the next few months. Meanwhile, there is also a prequel in development about Mel’s parents. There is a chance that we could hear a couple of casting updates over the next couple of months, and that is probably the #1 thing to most anticipate right now.

Of course, it would be lovely if we were to actually get more substantial premiere date news anytime soon but for now, we’re considering that to be unlikely. Remember that we’re probably looking at a fall start date at the earliest here, and Netflix is not one to announce dates until two or three months before a show comes out. Don’t be surprised if they split the show into two batches, largely because they are doing this more and more with a lot of their shows!

While you wait, just rest assured that the streamer remains very much committed to Virgin River and this cast. It is a series that they love for many reasons, whether it be its story, its viewership, its budget, or the fact that it can be successful without all that much promotion. They would LOVE to get even more series in this vein.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River right now, including more on the prequel

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 6 when it airs?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







