Gen V season 2: An exciting behind-the-scenes update

As we get ourselves prepared for the eventual arrival of Gen V season 2 over on Prime Video, is there a reason for further excitement? We tend to think so, and it largely has to do with a number of the various people who are involved here behind the scenes!

If you head over now to the official Twitter for Thomas Schnauz, you can see that he is now one of the people working on the upcoming season of The Boys spin-off. So why is this so important? Well, let’s just say that this is someone who had a key role in some of the best TV out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

For those unaware, Schnauz is responsible for writing a number of notable episodes for both Breaking Bad as well as Better Call Saul, which should make you all the more psyched that he is qualified to take on this gig and then some. We tend to think that the more quality people we see on a show like this behind the scenes, the better — and it matters even more here given that the superhero satire was already on the upswing through a lot of the first season anyway. The episodes got progressively better over time, and that makes us all the more hopeful that we are going to see things build in a particularly exciting way as we move forward.

Remember that the Gen V season 1 finale ended with a pretty big cliffhanger, one that threw the futures of Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre into a certain amount of uncertainty. All four of them are now stuck in some sort of mysterious facility, and we’re not altogether confident that anything on The Boys will change that. While there may be crossovers here and there between the shows, we do feel like there will also be an effort to give each one a separate story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V right now, including premiere date hopes

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to Gen V season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







