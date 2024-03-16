Bel-Air season 3 premiere date: A March 2024 update

Are we inching ever closer to seeing Bel-Air season 3 over on Peacock? The answer to that feels inevitable — we are! It is really just a matter of whether there is some substantial progress being made and in regards to that, let’s just say that we’ve got both good and bad news.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and give the good news — filming has started up again! The cast and crew have been working for several months in order to produce new episodes, and this certainly does give us hope that the show will be back later this year. Like with so many others out there across the TV landscape, Bel-Air has suffered some pretty substantial delays amidst the industry strikes last year.

Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news — if you were hoping to see some sort of big premiere-date reveal this month, you are almost sure to be disappointed. It just feels too early in the production process for any of that! It does feel like if the show comes back, it will happen at some point in the summer or early fall and that gives Peacock plenty of time to really get a promotional tour going. It does benefit them to get the show out as soon as they can at this point, largely because otherwise, you do run the risk that there are a lot of people who forget what happened last season!

Rest assured that no matter when season 3 comes back, the producers are going to be bringing the drama. There is a lot of story to mine when it comes to Will’s future, and that is without even getting into that big Carlton Banks cliffhanger. We’ll admit that we had our reservations about a classic sitcom being turned into a drama, but the show has proven itself over the past couple of years!

