The Way Home season 2 episode 8 video: Is Del selling to Evelyn?

In just over 24 hours The Way Home season 2 episode 8 is coming to Hallmark Channel, and there are tough conversations to be had. Unfortunately for Kat Landry, they are made even harder by some of the secrets that she holds.

On this upcoming episode, you are going to see Del start to take into consideration the possibility of selling her land to the Goodwins, an idea that Chyler Leigh’s character has immediate opposition to. If you head over to Us Weekly, you can see a sneak preview that amplifies some of this further.

What is the reason for Kat’s resistance? Well, the reality is that a part of her knows the truth about what happened with the Goodwins’ descendants and with Jacob back in the past. Since she can’t speak to Del about that, she justifies her anti-Goodwin stance on the idea that the farm should stay in the family. It is something that her father would have wanted. Del doesn’t seem too keen to hear it, and she goes on to claim that she feels indebted to Evelyn and by virtue of that, should take her son’s offer seriously.

As we move into this episode, a little bit more of the relatively-recent history involving Evelyn and the family could be revealed. There could still be time-travel, but is it going to work like we’ve seen as of late? Let’s just say that we still have some questions. The Jacob storyline still is not resolved, but time will tell if it surfaces here or not.

There are two episodes to go after Sunday’s The Way Home, and that only means one thing: The narrative is going to have to move quickly! Given that there is no evidence this is the final season, you also should prepare for any and all possible cliffhangers.

