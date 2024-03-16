Fire Country season 2 episode 5 promo: ‘Everything will change’

As some of you may or may not be aware, Fire Country season 2 episode 5 is going to be off the air until we get to Friday, April 5. Will it prove worth the wait?

Well, let’s begin by reminding you that, per the promo that aired last night, “everything will change” in regards to the CBS drama. What exactly does that mean? The preview did indicate that Bode was still alive in the immediate aftermath of the crash, but there are no guarantees in regards to anyone else.

The worst fear that we’ve got right now is that Cara is either dead or unable to care for Gen anymore, and that could end up opening a huge can of worms in its own right. If she cannot be there for her daughter anymore, who can? Jake and her have been together for a while, but they aren’t engaged. Him fighting for custody could have its challenges. There is also the risk she ends up in the system; Bode still cannot prove that he is her father, and he is also still a prisoner. There are SO many complications here.

On the flip side, the promo does feature Gabriela’s voice asking if Bode is okay. She obviously cares for him, though it remains to be seen if they are ever back together. It is possible that Diego dies and that does move her into a different place — but creatively, is that the right decision for the story? To us, it would be a more compelling story if Bode is able to win Gabriela back as opposed to Diego dying and that being some sort of catalyst.

Is it possible that the big change is unrelated to this cliffhanger?

If that happens, let’s just go ahead and claim it to be one of the greatest bait-and-switch games possible.

Related – Check out more discussion now of the Fire Country cliffhanger from last night

What do you think is going to be coming moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, be sure to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







