Fire Country season 2 episode 4: Is Bode, Cara, or Diego dead?

At the conclusion of tonight’s Fire Country season 2 episode 4, the show apparently decided to leave everyone in shock. Not only is Bode’s life on the line, but the same goes for some other characters in equal measure!

Just think about what we saw with the tree striking the ambulance, and it then flipping on its side. Bode was already being carted in the back with Cara at his side, whereas Diego was one of the two men in the front. All of these lives are now in danger, and we’re going to be stuck waiting for a pretty long time now to see what lies ahead — think until April 4.

For us personally, it feels like a near-given that Max Thieriot’s character will make it out okay, largely because Bode is the show’s leading man. Of course, it is completely insane that the guy had two near-death experiences within the same episode — there is no avoiding that.

The larger concerns that we have here are two-fold. Let’s just start with the idea that the show could by killing off Cara, which could force Bode into a position where he is a parent to Genevieve … which feels impossible, given that he is still in prison. Our concern here would be that she enters the system or something else happens to her, and that would be heartbreaking.

As for Diego, there is certainly a case to be made here that the writers are going to kill him off as a means of then allowing Gabriela to find her way back to Bode — but that would not happen immediately. Also, would it be more compelling for her to just “choose” him down the road? There are a lot of possibilities that do come out of this cliffhanger, and a lot of them are complicated.

