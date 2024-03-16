Fire Country season 2 episode 4: Bode’s ‘I love you’ moment

Based on the promos that were released in advance for Fire Country season 2 episode 4, it was clear that Bode’s life would be on the line. This is a guy who does find fulfillment in the job, even when that does lead to him putting himself in danger.

Let’s just say that over the course of this episode, he did that and then some — and also got himself badly injured in the process. When he eventually came to, the first person that he saw was Gabriela, and the first words that were out of his mouth were a simple “I love you.” That is before he realized that Diego was standing right behind her. She covered for Max Thieriot’s character, but that was it. She treated his injuries and moved on.

If Bode does want to be back with his ex (which feels clear), it is going to take a lot more than just professing love at this point. She felt abandoned by him, and not because he went to prison. It was instead because he cut off communication and told her to forget about him. She grieved that breakup and eventually moved on. Bode may realize that he can’t just expect her to drop her whole life, but subconsciously, he wishes that she could. That’s a selfish desire that would exist for other people in his situation, as well.

Remember that this is a marathon as opposed to a sprint. This could happen, but it also could take some time.

What also could take some time?

Well, think in terms of Bode potentially getting a chance to meet Gen. While Cara realizes that there is some good in him, that doesn’t mean that she is ready to open the door for him to be a father figure to her daughter just yet.

What did you think about the events of Fire Country season 2 episode 4?

