The Bachelor: The Women Tell All spoilers: Who attends?

Monday night on ABC is going to bring The Bachelor: The Women Tell All to the air, and we are here primarily to take on a big question: Who is actually going to attend the show this time around? We recognize that a big chunk of the women are going to be there, but that does not mean all of them will.

Of course, some of the major players are going to be in attendance, whether it be Maria, Sydney, Kelsey T., Jenn, or Lexi. Meanwhile, there are plenty of people you probably do not remember — that’s not meant to be shady. Instead, it’s just recognizing the fact that there are a ton of contestants with this show and a lot of people are going to blend together over time. It just happens.

Below, you can see the synopsis for this episode, plus a full listing of everyone who is taking part:

It’s an emotional evening for 16 spectacular women who reunite with Joey and each other for the first time since filming. Plus, the meaning behind Kelsey A.’s note is revealed, and a difficult rose ceremony determines who will meet Joey’s family.

The 16 women in studio are the following:

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

Maria “Lea,” 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

Alexandra “Lexi,” 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

What’s a little bit crazy here is the fact that this could be the final time you end up seeing some of these women on Bachelor Nation, especially since Bachelor in Paradise appears to be in limbo. Even if it was 100% coming back, that doesn’t mean the entire cast would be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

