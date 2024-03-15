9-1-1 season 7 episode 2: Buck’s future after Natalia breakup

As we prepare ourselves to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 2 and beyond, what is happening with Buck’s personal life?

First and foremost, we should note that if you have questions on any of this, we understand. After all, the breakup with him and Natalia was cut off pretty short in the premiere! Yet, at the same time this allows the opportunity for the character to go in a new direction this season, as he continues to pursue a lot of things that matter to him most of all.

For some more on this, go ahead and check out what Oliver Stark had to see in a new interview with TV Insider:

“in his personal life, [Buck’s] just open to doing the things that make him happy, finding what it is that he wants to be and the things that make him feel good and being in pursuit of them in a way that carries no shame with it … And he will go after the things that make him feel good.

“… [Breaking up with Natalia] is part of the reinvention of Buck, I think, that he’s moving forward and leaving all the things that we have previously seen of his life. He’s starting to leave those behind and develop into a new him.”

We do love the idea that the show is going to pursue some other avenues for this character, and of course we hope that more stuff with Eddie and Christopher is high on the list. Buck is entering a new part of his life at this point — he’s not as young as he was in the early seasons. He’s had a chance to figure out a lot of things that don’t work for him. Why not go ahead and focus on some of the things that do?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

