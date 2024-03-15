Masters of the Air season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

After the season 1 finale tonight over at Apple TV+, is there any chance at a Masters of the Air season 2 down the road?

Well, on paper, it feels like there is a pretty clear answer to this: No. From the get-go, the whole idea of this World War II story was that it had a beginning, middle, and end. After all, the season 1 finale was meant to bring us to the end of that conflict!

If there is a season 2, the only way that we could conceivably see it working is in the event that it was an anthology about a separate conflict — or just a situation that showcased pilots and other brave people working to fight for a cause. That is something that could be considered, but when you think about the people behind the scenes here including Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, these are not producers who are necessarily going to be out to milk this particular property further. Rather, we would think that they would just set out to create another unique thing down the road.

Even if the story of Masters of the Air season 1 did not end where it did, it would be hard to imagine a season 2 just based on the people in the cast here. Given how busy some of them are, how could you feel confident that you would be able to see them again? We certainly would not be.

For now, the best thing that we can do is simply sit back and be grateful that we had a chance to see this show happen in the first place. Kudos to Apple TV+ for putting up the money necessary — Masters of the Air was not a cheap property to produce, whether it be due to its scope or all of the people involved.

Rather than getting a Masters of the Air season 2, are there any other moments in history you want to see chronicled?

