Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, March 15, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that last week the Max Thieriot drama was off the air, but is all of that about to change?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news — you will see more in just a matter of hours! The plan is for the episode “Too Many Unknowns” to air starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will certainly contain a lot of what you would expect. There is an extremely dangerous case at the center of this story and beyond that, more than likely a few personal moments as well. For more, check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Too Many Unknowns” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a chemical plant after a dangerous toxic spill goes up in flames, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, the story that we are the most excited to see here is one that we don’t have a lot of information about right now — what is happening next on the Gabriela / Bode front. We recognize that she is engaged to Diego right now and for at least the immediate future, she is going to be planning a wedding. However, we don’t think things are over with her ex just yet … but there will need to be a lot of movement on Bode’s front if he wants to make a change.

In some interviews leading up to the season, Thieriot himself has noted that his character will need to be the one to decide if he wants to fight for this relationship. He may love Gabriela, but he actually needs to have confidence and express that eventually.

