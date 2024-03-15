Survivor 46 episode 4 spoilers: Bhanu found out?

As we prepare to see Survivor 46 on CBS next week, there is one storyline coming that is hardly a surprise. By that, we mean mostly Bhanu facing some consequences for doing what he does while off on a journey.

If there is one thing that we know already about this man, it is this: He has zero filter. He may be absolutely terrible at the game because he has no poker face. On the journey this past episode, he spilled to Liz and Ben basically the entirety of the Yanu tribe dynamics, including that Kenzie is running the show and that he is clearly on the outs. He said all of this in between several emotional breakdowns, and we saw the other castaways go back and pass the info on to their respective tribes.

In the promo for episode 4 two days ago, we saw a moment where Kenzie made it very clear she wants Bhanu out. Now, we have a better sense of why thanks to the latest Survivor 46 synopsis:

“Don’t Touch the Oven” – A castaway must deal with the aftermath of oversharing with other tribe members during a journey. During the reward challenge, tribes must shoot their shot to avoid a date with Jeff at tribal council. Then, one castaway attempts to take the game into their own hands to avoid getting their torch snuffed, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 20 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Clearly, this suggests that she is going to find out everything that Bhanu said, whether it be at a challenge or on her own journey. She may actually be in more trouble than she knows if Yanu goes to Tribal again, mostly because Q has already been working on Tiffany to keep Bhanu around. From his vantage point, he is someone they can mold. (We still don’t know why Bhanu is okay being a Phillip, but here we are.)

Related – See more of our thoughts on the Survivor 46 episode 4 promo

If Yanu goes to Tribal Council on Survivor 46 episode 4, do you think Bhanu’s game is done?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







