Survivor 46 episode 4 preview: Did Jem make a big mistake?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 46 on CBS next week, are we going to be entering a totally new phase of the game?

Well, if you are the Yanu tribe, you are probably begging for a tribe swap or something that will actually benefit your game! Randen being evacuated is honestly the only thing that Yanu has had going for them all season, and it’s honestly awful to say that. This group has to figure out a way to turn things around with Bhanu, Kenzie, Q, and Tiffany still around.

After all, based on the preview we saw tonight for what lies ahead, there is no tribe swap coming to save anyone. Instead, you are going to see Bhanu once again cause problems — apparently, he says something wrong (his words) at camp and in a confessional, Kenzie proclaims that he needs to go. Our feeling? She probably found out about what he did while on the journey this past episode.

What may be more interesting is what is going on here when it comes to Siga, who hasn’t had that much to do so far this season. Remember that Jem managed to find the advantage and the idol hidden within the box — but is someone about to find that box? Is she going to find herself in big trouble? Well, there’s a chance of that … but then again, her tribe would actually need to go to Tribal in order for that to happen. There still are TWO groups who have never experienced that and we are getting pretty far into the game.

Our prediction on Bhanu right now

If he makes it to the merge, he’s making it to the end of the game. Unless he turns into a strategic mastermind in the biggest turnaround in history, he has virtually no shot at getting any votes.

