Girls5eva season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, is there a chance that a Girls5eva season 4 can happen down the road? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is where things currently stand — the streaming service has yet to order more of the music-themed comedy but at the same time, we do think that there is an openness to making it happen.

After all, consider this above all else right now: Netflix went through the problem of bringing Girls5eva to their platform following its time at Peacock. Clearly, they believe in the show a lot, but they still have to see just how it is going to perform. That’s something that can be hard to determine given that they have such a wide roster of programming and so much of it disappears. It is really going to be up to viewers to not just watch the season, but check it out the full way through. The biggest thing that Netflix is looking to see here is that people are enjoying the show from start to finish, and that there aren’t any major gaps in between.

The one thing that we can certainly say is that the cast is eager for more! Speaking on this subject further to Variety recently, Sara Bareilles had the following to say:

“I just hope we get to keep making this show … It is a real bright spot. A deep, creative joy. I’m someone who consumes a lot of comedy shows, but I’ve never been a part of making one and it just reminds me the value of laughing and the buoyancy in our life. In times when things do feel so bleak, and it’s really easy to slip into a hopeless kind of state of mind, it isn’t completely frivolous to be making people laugh. It is actually of service and I really I take that to heart. I do think there is intrinsic value in that. I want a ‘Girls5eva’ movie. I want to ‘Sex and the City’ this s–t. What a delicious dream.”

Do you want to see a Girls5eva season 4 renewal over at Netflix?

