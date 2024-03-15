BMF season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Back to Detroit?

Next week on BMF season 3 episode 4, you’ll have a chance to see a story titled “The Return of the Prodigal Son.” Want to learn more about it?

In a lot of ways, you can argue that the title here is pretty self-explanatory, largely in that we’re about to see Meech heads back to Detroit with a specific purpose in mind, but what happens when things don’t go according to plan?

Also, while he is back in town, in Atlanta there are going to be others prepared to bring about his demise. This world for Meech and Terry both is more dangerous than ever — but that is also somewhat of the point here.

Want to learn a little more? Then go ahead and check out the full BMF season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Meech returns to Detroit upon Colombian connect Loco’s request to pick up weight to build business for BMF. The amount of weight is insurmountable for him to handle alone thus he solicits help from Terry and the Detroit team. Stacks and Glock scheme to kill off Meech and Remi to control the scene in Atlanta, yet Meech returns to Atlanta with his duo O.G., Terry to help with the expansion of BMF.

Will expansion go according to plan? We tend to think the answer to that is a little bit of yes and no at the same time. Odds are, there are some parts of this that are going to work out — after all, we know some of the history, even if the show takes liberties. We also know how things eventually wind down. BMF is a complicated story, no doubt, one full of complicated people. Yet, isn’t that also what makes it so compelling?

