Station 19 season 7: EPs on efforts to save show, season 8

Tonight marks the premiere of Station 19 season 7, which we’re sure most of you know about already — as well as the plan for it to be the end.

Through the past few months, we’ve chronicled much of how we got to this point where the ABC series is coming to a close. The move seems to be financial in nature and while it was announced early enough for the writers to come up with a proper ending, they did not go into the process of mapping out this story thinking that the end was near. It still remains a disappointment, and much of the cast and crew does not seem ready to save goodbye.

Basically, these are all the reasons why many fans over the past few months have fought hard to save the show, utilizing social media and even putting up billboards in Times Square — something that we’ve seen fans do here and there after their shows get unceremoniously canceled. The case for more this time is simply that there is a dedicated audience and the ratings are solid … but is it still enough?

In speaking on all of this further to Deadline, co-showrunner Peter Paige makes it pretty clear what the top thing fans can do to help the show is: Actually watching it. Linear viewers matter the most, even though the way in which these numbers are measured via Nielsen boxes is somewhat archaic. Following this, streams on Hulu or DVR views also matter — anything that supports advertising on the show. Live-tweeting and discussing the show online are meaningful also. Basically, you just want as much publicity here as humanly possible.

The unfortunate reality within this business is that money does matter the most — if ABC and Disney think that they can turn more profits on Station 19, there’s a chance something could change.

