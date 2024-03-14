Apples Never Fall season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Peacock, is there a chance at a Apples Never Fall season 2 renewal? Or, is this Peacock drama meant to be over after just a single season?

We should start here by painting a larger picture, largely because it makes some sense if you’ve yet to hear much about this show. Just remember here that the TV landscape is a pretty vast one and by virtue of that, of course there are some shows that will slip through the cracks. This is the aforementioned streaming service trying to get more noteworthy dramas, especially ones based on established source material. This story comes from the same author as Big Little Lies, which was an enormous hit over on HBO.

To get a few more details on the actual story here, take a look at the Apples Never Fall synopsis:

Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

As for a season 2…

For the time being, we’d argue that it remains unlikely just because Apples Never Fall season 1 is meant to stand on its own. However, at the same time you could have argued the same about Big Little Lies and it got a season 2 — and there are now talks about a season 3! We can’t rule anything out here if the viewership is big enough.

The one thing we do worry about here is that a binge release for a show like this may hurt it, given that it has less time to capture mainstream attention. Time will tell on that…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

