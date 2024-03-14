Halo season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The epic space battle

Is Halo season 2 episode 8 poised to be the episode so many have been waiting to see? For now, it certainly feels that way!

After all, consider for a moment what the foundation for this episode appears to be — John’s epic quest to reach the Halo. We’ve got an epic space battle coming, a singular purpose, and yet a lot of complications that come along with it. For John, it may be easy to label this a suicide mission in so many ways. For him, at least, he has to enter this with the expectation that he may not be able to find his way back.

Given that there is at least a chance of a season 3 at Paramount+, our sentiment is that the Master Chief will be able to find his way back out of this … but there could still be some other casualties. At the moment, the biggest thing that is clear is that a lot of major characters this season are going to come back together and the chances are high of some enormous, super-poignant moments. Everything has been building to this, and it honestly feels like this is the closest that the show has ever come to replicating some of the games.

Is this a situation where it is almost too little, too late? We would understand if there were people out there who felt that this was the case given the polarizing nature of season 1. Yet, there has been pretty steady improvement here over time, and it is exactly the sort that makes us think that the show will stick the landing.

You can watch the full promo for the finale now over at the link here, if you are so eager.

Related – What are the chances now of a Halo season 3 renewal?

What do you most want to see entering the Halo season 2 finale on Paramount+?

How do you most think the story is going to be wrapped up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to make sure that you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







