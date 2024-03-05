Halo season 3: Is there hope for a renewal?

Based on the current state of things when it comes to Halo season 2, is it fair to expect news on a season 3 renewal soon?

There is no denying, at least from our vantage point, that the Paramount+ series is a hit. However, is it enough of a hit? That may sound on paper like a stupid question, but there are reasons to wonder about it, especially from a financial point of view.

It probably takes all of about five seconds watching this show to realize that this was a rather expensive one to make. Think about the large cast or all the visual effects. The viewer threshold for Halo is going to be different than a series that costs a mere fraction of the cost to make. It is an important thing that we do have to take into consideration as we get into the home stretch of the season.

Another thing that matters here greatly? Timing. Given that this is a show that takes a long time to make, it benefits it greatly to be renewed sooner rather than later. Because of all of this, if Paramount+ wants a season 3 of the series they should opt to renew it fairly soon. Not only would that lessen the timeline between seasons, but it would also be a nice vote of confidence to a producing team that has worked to make improvements this go-around.

Is season 2 of Halo perfect? Far from it, but we have at least felt a greater emphasis on action and staying true to the games. Some sequences have been pretty awe-inspiring, even if there are still issues such as the amount of time Master Chief is without his helmet. That doesn’t even bring us to the balancing out of various characters.

Related – Check out more news on Halo season 2, including what is coming in a handful of days

Do you think we are going to get a Halo season 3 renewal happen over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







