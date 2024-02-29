Halo season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Back to the armor?

As we prepare to see Halo season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week, what is the primary focus going to be? Well, for starters, it has to do with armor. Are we finally going to see John look a little bit more like Master Chief again? There is a case to be made for it.

We know that one of the biggest things that fans want to see at this point is Master Chief back in the famous armor, and there’s a chance that this will be at least a part of the story — but also not the only part. There are battles still to be waged and allegiances that do need to be tested.

Do we wish we saw more of Reach? Sure, and we know that just about every Halo fan has a wishlist of about four or five things that they wish that the show was doing.

Of course, one of the crazier things to consider right now is the rather simple fact that we are already in what we would consider to be the home stretch of the season — there are only eight episodes this season! That means that we’re going to see the story progress pretty far over the course of episode 6 and episode 7. One other thing to remember for now is that there is no official word on season 3 yet. We do think that this season has been a step up from what we saw the first go-around, but we know well-enough to say that this may not be enough for some people who watched the show and gave up last time. We’ll just have to wait to see what happens, but it does seem like there is going to be a lot of action as the story moves forward.

If you want to view the full promo for the next new episode, check out the link here.

What do you most want to see moving into Halo season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+ next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







