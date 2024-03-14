Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 3/14/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about Station 19? It has clearly been a long wait for both of these shows.

With that being said, isn’t it nice to say that the wait seems to be over for now? We tend to think so, and that’s why we are thrilled to proclaim that there are new episodes tonight! This is the epic premiere event that will start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern — note that Station 19 will now air after the medical drama due to 9-1-1 arriving on the schedule. This is the final season of Station 19, so we are prepared to get emotional through almost every single story that we see.

So while you wait through these final hours, do you want to at least understand more of what’s next? We tend to think so! With that, we suggest that you check out the synopses below if you haven’t already…

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 1, “We’ve Only Just Begun” – Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed.

Station 19 season 7 episode 1, “This Woman’s Work” – Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance. The team is called to a hostage situation. Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.

Will there be any sort of crossover this season?

For the time being, it appears as though the answer is going to be “yes,” though it does remain to be seen exactly what said crossover is going to look like. Also, it will come a little bit later in the season and by that point, characters will have been able to get more of their bearings within the current story.

