Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date, final season news

After weeks of speculation, we finally know a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date at Starz. However, it’s also a little bittersweet.

Today, it was revealed that on Friday, June 7, the first half of what is now the final season of the Michael Rainey Jr. show will premiere. This news is admittedly a little bit of a surprise, largely due to the fact that this was one of the more popular spin-offs on paper. We will get more into why the show is ending in a subsequent article, but let’s just say for now that a lot of it comes down to money.

In a statement, here is what Starz President of Programming Kathryn Busby had to say:

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed … While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

Busby is most likely alluding to the fact that both Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force are in production on new seasons; meanwhile, the network also just ordered a brand-new Power: Origins series that will show more of Ghost and Tommy in their early years.

To better set the stage for the final chapter, at least we have a teaser here, plus the lengthy synopsis below, to sink your teeth into:

In light of Season Three’s explosive finale, it’s Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston against the world. With new alliances formed in each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game — and a way to insulate themselves from ever being put in the same situation again. But when Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, Tariq wonders if there really is room for two at the top.

Monet may have finally met her maker, but she has no idea who’s behind it. Davis, suspended and pending disbarment in the wake of his brother’s death, fully embraces the criminal side of his enterprise and finds himself working for both sides — his loyalty dependent on whichever will benefit him most. Faced with the reality that life can end in just a few ways, Effie buckles down on getting out and securing a legit future at Stanford.

After last season’s betrayal, Diana and Dru question their roles in the game and the family business, while Cane sees an opportunity to level up when he starts working for Noma. As Noma fights to establish her business in the States, she also tries to keep a close eye on her bratty daughter, Anya, who is now on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

