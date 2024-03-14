Tonight, we had a chance to see The Amazing Race 36 premiere — did it live up to the long wait and the 90-minute run time?

Well, the one thing we’ll say is that we wish this episode had a little bit more in the way of content and challenges. Yet, this did a great job of establishing who a lot of the teams are and what makes them all pretty unique. There are some standouts among the group, but there was also a relatively surprising conclusion.

Based on what you would have seen before the season, it was hard to imagine that Maya & Rohan would have been the first team sent packing here. Why would you think that? They are young, seemingly athletic, and should have been able to handle the challenges of Puerto Vallarta. Yet, at the same time we saw a lot of typical Amazing Race failings here. Amber & Vinny did almost everything that they could in order to be eliminated, including getting lost multiple times. It didn’t matter. Maya & Rohan loved the show and being on here fulfilled a longtime dream.

Still, given that this was a mega-leg, there was a part of us that actually did think that this could have continued straight into episode 2 with all of the teams! It would have technically still fit Phil Keoghan’s promise of no non-elimination legs, given that this leg is not technically over.

Now, as we move forward…

Can we ask for the same unpredictability when it comes to the tasks? Most of what we saw in Puerto Vallarta in the premiere is exactly what you would have expected for Mexico, from the music to the luchadors. The show is at its best when you do have a chance to learn something more about the geography of the place.

What did you think about the events of The Amazing Race 36 premiere over at CBS?

