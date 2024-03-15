Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Is season 4 possible?

Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? We tend to think that there will be plenty of people out there who want more of this story.

After all, consider this — the most recent episode of the show allowed us to see the death of longtime villain Frankie Cuevas. However, at the same time there are still some loose ends, especially given the fact that Renee and Ray have not really faced too many consequences yet for some of what they’ve done. Of course, it certainly feels like there are always going to be more problems happening at the Cape.

Yet, none of this is going to be happening. Last week was the Hightown series finale, and there are no plans at a season 4 revival at some point down the road. This is a show that never quite got his flowers in the time it was on the air — for whatever reason, it got lost in this era of a billion different shows. Monica Raymund was brilliant and the story was all sorts of brilliant and layered.

In the end, we’ll just have to settle for Jackie’s ending as a proper send-off to her story: Sitting on the boat and fishing. There is no plan at perfection for her moving forward; yet, at the same time, she’s on the right bath. After so many years, it does feel like there’s a chance she could eventually find an element of peace.

We are grateful that we had these three seasons — there is no doubt about that! We also hope to see some of these actors on other projects in the future. (Our head-canon here for the show moving forward is that more of the bad actors are eventually taken out — it just happens for some people a little bit later than others.)

Do you still wish that there was a Hightown season 4 happening at Starz?

What other shows do you want to see for the cast moving forward? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — we’ll have some other news on a number of other great shows as we move forward.

