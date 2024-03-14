Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 8: IAB results

Next week on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 8, you will have a chance to dive into “Sins of Our Fathers.” As a bit of an episode title nerd, we do appreciate the slight deviation here from “Sins of the Father,” a title that we have basically seen for about a thousand different TV shows at this point.

So what is going to make this particular story stand out? Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 8 synopsis:

03/21/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Bell and the squad come up with a plan to bring the Westbrook case officially into their jurisdiction, Chief Bonner struggles with unanswered questions about her past and her beloved town. Stabler learns the outcome of his IAB investigation.

Is this the episode where everything is going to become clearer when it comes to the future of one Elliot Stabler? On paper, it certainly feels that way! Don’t get us wrong — we do appreciate the fact that this story has offered us a chance to see a different sort of struggle for Christopher Meloni to play, one where he’s been sidelined and has faced a real struggle when it comes to finding his place. However, this is also a storyline that needs to have some sort of proper end to it, right? The show can’t just conclude with Elliot not being a part of the force (or at least we hope).

Given that NBC has not released too much information when it comes to March 28, there’s a chance that episode 8 could be the last Organized Crime for at least a little while. At the moment, this makes at least a certain element of sense! The network is going to want there to be episodes on the air in May or at least close to it. That is, after all, when the ratings tend to mean the most.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

