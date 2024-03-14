Fire Country season 2 episode 4 video: Jake, Cara talk it out

In just two days we are going to see Fire Country season 2 episode 4 and with that, a story destined to bring you a little bit of everything.

Take, for starters, what we are getting when it comes to Jake and Cara. We know that so much of the Cara storyline right now is understandably being told through the lens of Genevieve, especially since we’ve learned more about how the two are really related. There is that question as to whether or not Bode is Gen’s father, and we are still waiting for confirmation on that.

If you head over to the official CBS YouTube page, you can see a new preview for this Fire Country episode that features Jake and Cara talking about everything that they’ve gone through. Can they find some quiet time together in Sonoma? Sure, it sounds like it is something that the two of them would want. It is nice to set goals, but then we have the reality of the situation here — this is a show where stuff hits the fan and often. We tend to imagine that something will happen that causes whatever hopes they have to go south.

Now, something going south does not have to mean that the two are going to be in any danger insofar as their relationship goes. After all, there are plenty of other reasons to stress out on this show! Take, for starters, the fact that there are dangerous rescues every single episode. Also, there are some emotional stories elsewhere. Take Bode, who still has to fight to eventually get out and be in Gen’s life. There is also this whole situation with Gabriela, where he is desperate to act as though he is a-okay with what is going on with her when in reality, this is far from the truth.

Remember to watch this Fire Country episode come Friday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 4?

