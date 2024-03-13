The Last of Us season 2: Show EP talks fan theories

With production now underway on The Last of Us season 2, it shouldn’t come as a shock that everything is being scrutinized with a fine-toothed comb. If there is work being done in a public space, fans are probably going to be there. This comes with its fair share of challenges trying to keep spoilers at bay, but if you are to believe executive producer Craig Mazin, just seeing things play out on location does not 100% mean that you know what is going to be coming up.

To be even more specific here, let’s just say this — per Mazin himself, a lot of what people expect to see is not necessarily going to happen.

In a recent interview on the Scriptnotes podcast, Mazin himself indicated that he keeps tabs on what a lot of people are saying:

“I’ve been monitoring things on the internet a little bit, people are very clever — they like to see where we’re shooting and then they have all these brilliant theories about what it means. I wish I could put my arm around each one of them and say, ‘no.’ Most of the theories are incorrect, some of them are halfways correct, [and] some of the conjecture is like 28% correct. But I do enjoy it all, I like the interest, it’s fun.”

Consider this statement a reminder that while season 2 will probably hit at least some of the events in The Last of Us: Part II, it will also bring with it at least a few surprises. We especially anticipate that the show is going to expand out the early part of the game, especially since there are already plans to be a season 3 (even if it has not been confirmed).

We have plenty of time still to speculate about anything and everything — after all, the plan is for season 2 to premiere at some point in 2025.

