Feud season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

Following the finale of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans tonight on FX, is it fair to expect a season 3 renewal at some point soon? Or, is this the end of the franchise?

With a lot of shows, it is a little bit easier to make prognostications based on a number of different factors. Think in terms of the audience size, total viewership, or what could be happening when it comes to a specific story.

The challenge with a show like Feud is largely that we are dealing with an anthology and by virtue of that, this is a series that does tend to follow the beat of its own drum a lot of the time. There is not a whole lot of news yet on the subject of what the future could hold, and something more could honestly be announced at any given point. Or, there’s a chance that nothing could be announced at all.

Just remember this: There was an extremely long wait between the first season of this show (which was based around Bette Davis and Joan Crawford) and what we had here in Capote vs. the Swans. In the midst of that there were some other ideas bandied about, including one about the British Royal Family. However, nothing came to pass. It is similar to how American Crime Story has developed multiple ideas and not all of them ended up making it to the air.

Let’s just say at present that a season 3 is possible someday but for the time being, we’d suggest focusing on some other Ryan Murphy franchises. There is more American Horror Story coming and at the same time, an American Sports Story will potentially be on the air at some point this year.

Do you think that a Feud season 3 renewal will be announced at some point in the next several months?

