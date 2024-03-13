Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Panel’

As you prepare to see Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 8 on ABC next week, go ahead and consider Ava and Gregory to be a big focus. “Panel” is going to be an opportunity for them to speak on a much larger platform, and who knows? Maybe they will institute some change.

Of course, when we think about single-camera comedies doing an episode about public speaking, our mind traces back to the episode of The Office all about Dwight’s speech. Things have to go better here for these characters, right — or, at least, not as insane?

Even if Ava and Gregory have a huge role to play in Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 8, they are (of course) far from the only stars! See the Abbott Elementary season 3 episode 8 synopsis below for more:

Ava and Gregory are invited to speak on a panel about public schools. Elsewhere, the other teachers must complete CPR training, and Janine faces challenges securing district approval for her librarian extension program.

In general, every one of these storylines sounds pretty compelling and it’s nice that the library story is carrying over almost immediately from what we are getting tonight. What makes a show like this so good is when you can balance out standalone plots with things that are meant to be a little more long-lasting, and it definitely feels like this show is figuring that out.

If there is any bad news to report right now…

Let’s just go ahead and keep it simple: There isn’t going to be a new episode on March 27. As for the reason why, it’s actually not that complicated. It is largely a function of the fact that this show, much like many others, only has so many episodes this season and ABC will want it on until at least May. It has to be on hiatus at some point, and this appears to be the proper time.

