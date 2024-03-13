American Horror Story alum Sarah Paulson nets next TV role

While it remains to be seen if Sarah Paulson ever comes back to American Horror Story, there is more to share on her next TV role! Not only that, but this one will feature a rather prolific producer behind the scenes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress (pictured above from American Horror Story: Double Feature) is set to star in an adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir Untamed. The series also comes from former Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, marking her first big project since departing the franchise. The series is currently being shopped around to networks and streaming services, and there is no particular home for it as of yet.

For those wondering what this particular story could be about, it is hard to give too much away without offering up spoilers — then again, it’s a memoir? Let’s just say that this could be seen as someone better understanding who they are and who they want to be.

What does this mean for Paulson’s future on the Horror Story franchise?

Probably not much, given that it’s been a couple of seasons since she was a regular part of it. However, we do think that the door will always be open for her to come back if she ever wants to, but it is also hard to blame someone like her for wanting to see what else is out there. That’s something that she’s done for ages, whether it be appearing in Ratched or some of her work on other Ryan Murphy productions. (Personally, we still love the appearance she made on the second season of The Bear.)

Remember that Horror Story has already been renewed for another season, so there is hope here.

What do you think about this new role for Sarah Paulson, and do you want her back on American Horror Story?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

