Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/13/2024?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? After a break last week, is it back alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We have yet to arrive to the halfway point of these seasons yet, but we’re close! It is amazing how fast time has flown by during some of these shortened seasons.

Sadly, this is where we do have to share some news that could make a lot of people out there quite sad: There is no episode ahead for any of these shows tonight. This is the final week of this planned mid-March hiatus, and the idea is to bring them all back on March 20. It appears as though there will also be new episodes on March 27, but there will be chances to learn more about what lies ahead there soon.

For now, why not take a quick look to next week? Below, you can see synopses for all three of these upcoming episodes:

Chicago Med season 9 episode 7, “Step on a Crack and Break Your Mother’s Back” (seriously, that’s the title) – 03/20/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a patient with OCD. Hannah and Archer encounter a woman with a foreign object lodged in her heart. Crockett clashes with the Chief of Oncology. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7, “Red Flag” – 03/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Violet clashes with her new partner. Severide discovers a hidden stash of money on a call and squares off against the cops working the case. Mouch gets a parking ticket. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 7, “The Living and the Dead” – There are some reported synopses out there for this episode at present and yet, NBC has not confirmed any of them yet. There are some signs that this could be another story key for Hank Voight.

By the end of these episodes, we at least think we’ll have a chance to learn more about several characters across the board within the franchise. Seeing Violet without Brett will be a big stepping stone for her, and is anyone else excited to see more of Hannah and Archer together over on Med?

