Family Law season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Family Law season 3 episode 10 — the finale is right around the corner! So, what is coming up with that? Let’s just say to anticipate a few big twists, but also a lot of emotional moments from start to finish. In particular, Abby is going to have a lot to think about when it comes to who she is as well as everything she’s done over the past few years of her life.

For a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Family Law season 3 episode 10 (“The Chickens Come Home to Roost”) synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – When a DNA test reveals that Carla’s daughter was switched at birth, Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) fights for her client’s right to know her biological child. Meanwhile at home, Sofia’s (Eden Summer Gilmore “Riverdale,” “The Good Doctor”) school essay on “secrets” makes Abby question whether all the work she’s done to stay sober was worth it. The episode was written by Susin Nielsen and directed by Andy Mikita (#310). Original airdate 3/20/2024.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all this? Just consider that one of many things that we wish we had a good answer to at this given point in time. The only other thing that we can say here is that more than likely, the show will at least want to tease to some extent what could be coming up next. Since a season 4 has already been announced in Canada, it does feel pretty easy to assume that more episodes are going to make their way stateside. That is, at least to us, what fundamentally makes the most sense. It will really just be a question of where The CW wants to place it, but we do think it works rather well as a one-two punch with Wild Cards.

