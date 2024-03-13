Wild Cards season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

As you get yourselves prepare to see moving into Wild Cards season 1 episode 10, there is one thing that you should know — this is the finale! All of the stories we’ve seen all season for Max and Ellis are about to be coming to a head here, and there is so much that you can expect when it comes to twists, turns, and also emotional revelations. Everything that these two characters have gone through will likely come to a head here — can you ask for anything more at this point in the show?

The title for the Wild Cards finale is “Romancing the Egg,” and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

Ellis is drawn into a case involving Max, her ex, and a world-famous Imperial egg, where a cat-and-mouse heist tests their friendship, their partnership, and their trust in each other. Also starring Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy (110). The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Marcus Robinson, James Thorpe, and Alexandra Zarowny Original airdate 3/20/2024.

So is there going to be a huge cliffhanger at the end of this? At the moment, it does feel like there is a realistic chance that this is going to happen. There may not be a season 2 renewal confirmed as of this writing, but it feels like there is a particularly good chance that it is going to happen. This is the sort of show that The CW is clearly looking to have under some new leadership. It also posted some of the best live viewership it’s had all season last week, and that is a legitimately good sign that the audience here likes the show — and with that, there’s a chance word of mouth could help it further even after the finale airs.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 1 episode 10?

Do you think the finale is going to end with some sort of big cliffhanger? Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

