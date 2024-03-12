The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: What does cast know?

Is The Last of Us season 2 one of the most anticipated shows of the next few years? It already feels that the answer to this is yes.

Unfortunately, the truth remains here that we will be waiting for some time to see what lies ahead. There is no premiere date yet for the second season and regrettably, that may be the case for most of the year. Even though production is currently underway for the HBO hit, this is a series that takes time to make for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for example, the amount of time it takes to film a show this epic on a number of locations. Also, remember that there is a lot of post-production that happens at the same time.

So as the cast and crew continue to work on what’s ahead, are they actually aware of when it is coming back? This is a common question that fans have for shows across the board, and it mostly comes from a place of enthusiasm. They love the show! Because of that, they would love nothing more than to get more intel on when exactly it could be coming back.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news starts to come into play here — the cast and crew know very little more than all of us. Their jobs are simply to make the show, whereas HBO controls everything from the premiere date to the marketing materials.

When are we going to see the second season back?

For now, our current prediction is the spring or summer of next year. Both The Last of Us and The White Lotus are currently in production, but it feels like the latter will be able to be turned around faster.

