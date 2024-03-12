9-1-1 season 7 spoilers: Star hints at ‘crossover’ ahead

Going into the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere on ABC this Thursday, one of the big talking abouts is absolutely its new network home. The show has an opportunity to shine now alongside a lot of other series on its Thursday night lineup, and there may also be a chance to try some new things.

With all of this in mind, is there actually a chance that the firefighter drama crosses over with another show like a Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19? Well, “crossover” itself may not be the right word, but it does seem as though there is going to be some sort of nod to another show on the schedule.

Speaking on this subject further to People Magazine, here is just some of what star Oliver Stark had to say:

“There’s a really fun emergency, and it’s not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there’s one that kind of touches base with another ABC show … So I’m really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch for the audience.”

Given that Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are both set in Seattle, it is hard to think that there’d be a bunch of characters in the show’s fictional LA world. However, all three shows do technically film in California so if there was a cameo in some form, we tend to think it could happen logistically.

Bold prediction time

For now, it feels right to categorize this as an Easter egg more so than anything else. In a situation like this, it feels better to set the bar low for expectations. That way, it is a little bit easier to be surprised on the other side!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1 now, including the chance of a season 8

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 7, and what sort of crossover tease could we get?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







