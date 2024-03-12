Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 3: ‘Gemma & Isabel’

Next week on Fox, we are going to have a chance to see Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 3 — what can be said about it now?

Well, for starters, “Gemma & Isabel” is going to be the title, and this is going to follow the trend of what we have seen for the entire season so far — presenting us with cases that appear to be larger than life on the surface. Obviously, there has to still be an element of realism to them, but we don’t get the sense at this point that the producers want to take on the run-of-the-mill cases that you see sometimes in the headlines. The next one is coming up is particularly shocking simply because of the short amount of time the MPU have in order to find the person in need. They are going to need to hurry some things along!

Below, you can check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight:

A young pregnant woman goes missing one day before her emergency c-section and the adopting mother turns to the MPU to locate her before the baby’s life is risked. Meanwhile Jason digs deeper in the car bombing case and meets a disapproving Braun in the all-new “Gemma & Isabel” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, March 19 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-203) (TV-PG D, L, V)

As we do move forward into the rest of the season, the #1 thing you have to hope for is just that viewers remember that the show is back on. The premiere took a big tumble in the ratings last week, and we tend to think that the late start, coupled with a lack of promotion, are both huge factors in what ended up happening here. Luckily, there is still a little more time to get the word out to viewers.

