The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Thony’s discovery

As we prepare to see The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 3 on Fox next week, what will the central story be from top to bottom? As you would imagine, there are quite a few things well-worth discussing!

First and foremost, let’s just talk with where Thony stands at present, as she is trying to immerse herself in yet another task. Her family crisis is one that never seems to go away for her, but in the process of dealing that, she will continue to try and think of others. This is a part of her that is ingrained within her DNA.

Below, the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 3 synopsis offers up further insight on what lies ahead:

When Thony is tasked with cleaning cars for Ramona, she comes across a distressed woman in need of medical attention. Fiona attempts to return to the States and Nadia confronts Agent Russo for information about Arman’s disappearance in the all-new “El Camino del Diablo,” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, March 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-303) (TV-14 L, V)

The story of Arman is one that is going to course through at least the first part of the season in a significant way, even though it is clear that we are moving towards a particularly tragic end. Following the death of Adan Canto a little bit earlier this year, the show is needing to alter and shift at least a few things around — and unfortunately, it is hard to think it means good news is coming for this character. The Cleaning Lady has never been afraid to kill off characters before, and the most significant thing remains that these deaths to reverberate and mean something within the larger context of the story. They can’t just be done for shock value.

Related – Get more news on The Cleaning Lady, including the struggle at present in regards to writing out Arman

What do you most want to see moving into The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 3 over on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







