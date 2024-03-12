NCIS: Will Sean Murray appear on Tony, Ziva spin-off?

There have been a few TV surprises so far this year, but the presences of a new NCIS spin-off with Tony and Ziva tops the list. How can it not?

After all, the idea of a separate show starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo has been speculated by fans over the past few years; however, there was never much in the way of official word that it could be happening. There was never even a report that it was in talks to happen until the announcement itself came out! We have heard that this off-shoot will be on Paramount+, meaning that it will likely be far shorter in terms of episode count than the flagship show.

Even though this series will not be set near any of the other NCIS series, is there a chance that you could see a cast member or two cross over? At the very least, it appears as though Sean Murray is interested. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what the actor behind Timothy McGee had to say on the subject.

Yeah, it’s very possible, I’ll say that. Especially inside of our franchise, as I’m sure you could guess. And yeah, we like to have fun with some of that stuff, and it’s all in the family, so we’ll see what happens.

From our personal vantage point, the biggest roadblock to any potential crossovers here is more than likely scheduling. Given how much of the year NCIS itself films, this spin-off would have to shoot around May or June to give Murray or some other current cast members a legitimate shot at appearing. Seeing a character or two could be fun but beyond that, the goal has to be giving us more of an update on Ziva and Tony’s lives and beyond that, allowing us to have a chance to see their full story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

