Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, March 12, 2024?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? After the recent hiatus last week due to Super Tuesday, is the Freddie Highmore show back?

We’d love to come in here trumpeting some metaphorical horns and bragging about some good news — unfortunately, that is not going to happen. Not only is this show still off the air, but the same goes for the rest of the network’s scripted lineup. The plan is for The Good Doctor to return next week with “Critical Support,” one week earlier than both The Rookie and Will Trent return. That is going to make up for the Super Tuesday hiatus to some degree.

Now, let’s just go ahead and set the table for what else you’re going to see! Take a look at the full synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 7 episode 3, “Critical Support” – Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions – all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

Season 7 episode 4, “Date Night” – Shaun and Lea struggle to balance their parental duties with their personal lives. Meanwhile, Park and Morgan try to find the time and space to reignite their romance amidst the demands of parenthood and work, and Lim’s mother makes a surprise visit.

It is important to remember as we go through the remaining stretch here that there are only ten episodes in this final season, so every moment is going to be that much more significant. We do think that the writers are going to put a lot of effort into making sure that each installment has a few moments that you love, and also ones that give certain characters a proper endgame. After such a long journey, don’t they all deserve it?

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 7 when the show comes back to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







