FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Desperate’

As you prepare to see FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 5 on CBS next week, you will have a chance to see a story titled “Desperate.” So, what is at the forefront of it?

Well, for starters, let’s just kick things off here by noting that the level of danger is sky-high for the entire Fugitive Task Force. Sure, they have dealt with dangerous people and criminals before, but solving a kidnapping where multiple people were taken all at once? That’s a little bit more of a challenge.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 5 synopsis if you do want a better sense of what lies ahead:

“Desperate” – When a high school debate team and their English teacher are kidnapped in rural Pennsylvania, the Fugitive Task Force rushes to the scene to find out who took them and what they want before it’s too late. Also, Remy helps Corey out of a bind, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is on the other side of this?

Let’s just say that there is some more good news to share, as you will have a chance to see new episodes weekly through at least early August. Sure, we do tend to think that there is going to be another break at some point before the finale, but we’ll be happy to enjoy new episodes for however long they last. Even though this is a shortened season, we also don’t tend to think that the series is going anywhere. The entire franchise seems to be every bit as stable for the network as it has ever been.

