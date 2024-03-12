FBI: International season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Death by Inches’

As you prepare to see FBI: International season 3 episode 5 on CBS next week, are we going to see one of the most dangerous stories yet? It may be too early to say that for sure. However, it does feel as though we can say that we’re going to be getting a chance to see a story that has its fair share of fun twists and turns.

So what can we say about the story right now? For starters, it is called “Death by Inches” and that is the sort of title that should inherently send a chill down just about everyone’s spine. It will have both an important case in the field and also a personal struggle for Powell as he struggles to get accustomed to his current set of circumstances.

To get a little more insight, go ahead and check out the full FBI: International season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Death by Inches” – When a disgraced former U.S. cabinet member is arrested in Vienna, the Fly Team is sent to investigate whether he and his assistant were peddling classified government documents. Meanwhile, Powell struggles as he is forced to stay behind on desk duty, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the most important things to remember is that this is a shortened season and with that in mind, there is not as much time for every main cast member to have their spotlight of the season. Don’t be surprised if, by virtue of that, we get a few more of these coming up in the near future — isn’t that just what makes the most sense for the writers?

